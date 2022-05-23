BOSSIER CITY, La. (KLFY) — A 13-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seat belt died in a crash with a driver speeding away from State Police who were attempting to pull him over for a traffic violation.

The Chevrolet Tahoe turned over several times after it crashed into a brick wall in Bossier City late Friday, Louisiana state troopers said in a statement.

Brenda Adler, 13, was killed, police said.

A second child in the car who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt suffered minor injuries while the SUV’s driver, 22-year-old Willie Player, was not hurt and tried to run from the crash, troopers said.

He was later captured.

Player is charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, aggravated flight, resisting and officer and several drug and weapons charges and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

After obtaining a search warrant, Troopers say, they located a handgun, a high capacity magazine, and various narcotics inside the vehicle.