HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.

The investigation started when detectives say an HPD officer was flagged down by a driver near Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway shortly after 7 p.m. The driver said a woman in the car with him had been shot at a nearby gas station and that they were en route to the hospital.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks of Hammond, was then transported by EMS to North Oaks Medical Center where she later died.

An early investigation by police revealed the suspect, 19-year-old Johnathon Williams, was sitting in Banks’ car at the gas station with Banks and another man — the driver who later flagged down the officer.

Although details regarding what led up to the shooting were unclear, detectives say Williams pulled out a firearm and shot Banks. He then ran away from the scene while the other man sought help.

Williams was later arrested at his nearby home without incident around 11:30 p.m. He was booked into the Hammond City Jail on charges that include:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

The shooting remains under investigation by HPD. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Detective Corey Morse with the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5758 or Morse_CM@Hammond.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 800-554-5245. You could be eligible for a cash reward.