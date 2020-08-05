Tax preparer in Louisiana facing multiple felony charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dawanna Monay Monroe, of Patterson is behind bars after a recent investigation found that the St. Mary Parish tax preparer allegedly participated in a fraud scheme.

Monroe is accused of filing “dozens of tax returns containing phony business losses on behalf of individual taxpayers who were not business owners,” according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Monroe is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison facing these charges:

Principal to Felony Theft over $25,000

Principal to Filing or Maintaining False Public Records

Principal to Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds

LDR says, the fraud scheme allegedly perpetrated by Monroe “cost Louisiana taxpayers approximately $193,000 in improper refunds.”

The Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office have instituted an anti-tax fraud initiative and Monroe’s arrest is the 73rd due to this collaboration.