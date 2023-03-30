HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to solve a burglary that happened on the grounds of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened around 4:00 in the morning on March 7. The festival grounds are located off of River Road (Hwy 1064) in the Hammond area.

The owner of the Ren Fest provided WGNO News with some surveillance images that show a man and woman wearing masks and breaking into buildings on the property. There’s also a video that shows them using a white Ram pickup truck to commit the crimes.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies named one suspect. He’s identified as 49-year-old Chad Babb of Hammond. So far deputies have not announced a second suspect.

They say Babb will be booked with burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of justice once he’s arrested.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the security camera footage from the Ren Fest, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help, contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245. So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

