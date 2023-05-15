MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a Tallulah man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire, which threatened a nearby home with a family of three inside.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Michael Robinson, 44, was booked into the Madison Parish Jail on three counts of Attempted-Second Degree Murder and one count each of Aggravated Arson, Simple Arson, and Criminal Trespass.

During the early morning hours of May 7, 2023, the Tallulah Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Oughbourne Street. Although the home was vacant, a home located in the 200 block of E. Oughbourne Street, about 25 feet from the burning home, was threatened by the flames. At the time of the fire, the mother and her two children were asleep inside, but fortunately they were able to escape safely.

An assessment of the scene and witness statements brought deputies to the conclusion that the fire started in the living room and was done intentionally. Further investigation uncovered that Robinson, who was staying in the home without the owner’s permission, was deemed a suspect in the case.

With assistance from the Tallulah Police Department, Robinson was located and taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. If anyone has information about these fires or any others in the Tallulah area, tips can be shared anonymously through our online tip form on lasfm.org or through the arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221.