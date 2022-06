NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident in the Lower 9th Ward.

According to the NOPD, a SWAT roll was declared in the 6000 block of Urquhart Street. Initial information shows a subject was barricaded inside of a residence.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

WGNO Reporter Amy Russo is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.