NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue the suspect pictured above allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and demanded his firearm.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
