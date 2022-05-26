MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Local authorities need your help. They are searching for a suspect, wanted for a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in Monroe. According to Monroe PD Detective Josh Sanson and Crime Stoppers of North Delta, shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 6, 2021, Janesia Walker was walking near the inside lane in the 1400 block of 165 South. She was headed back to work at the Sonic Drive-In Restaurant.

Miss Walker was struck by a vehicle and was located and transported to a local hospital where she unfortunately died from her injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black KIA SUV and should be missing a driver-side mirror, with other possible front-left damage.

Crime Stoppers of North Delta is asking for the public to help Monroe Police and the Walker family bring closure to this tragic incident. If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH. You may also visit crimestoppersnorthdelta.com and submit your tip there.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or an indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential, never leave your name, and you never appear in court.