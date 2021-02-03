Suspect wanted for murders in custody following standoff at Opelousas apartment complex

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a standoff with authorities at an apartment complex in Opelousas Tuesday night is now in custody.



Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Office tell News 10 that Gerald Washington was arrested on a warrant issued out of Harris County, Texas.



According to Willie Evans with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Washington was previously arrested in connection to a homicide in Harris County.



Washington would later bond out for that arrest and be placed on an ankle monitor.



That ankle monitor was allegedly tampered with.



While authorities were pursuing the ankle monitor tampering charge, a warrant was issued for a second homicide charge in the Houston area.



An investigation lead to authorities finding him at the apartment complex in Opelousas where the standoff took place.



With the assistance of the Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Washington was taken into custody and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.



ORIGINAL STORY:



OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Services, remain at an Opelousas apartment complex this evening.

Earlier on Tuesday Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said his officers were called to the Down’s Apartments in the 1900 block of Creswell Lane, as back up.

Chief McLendon did not give any further details.

Locals at the scene reported to KLFY that a male suspect was holed up inside an apartment and that officials are negotiating with him to surrender.

