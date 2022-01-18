FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say was responsible for stabbing a man at a gas station on Jan. 4.

A warrant was issued for Timothy Chevrette, 25, for attempted first degree murder after police say they interviewed witnesses and located the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number.

Police said Chevrette was arrested for walking into Longtown Shell gas station on Highway 59 and stabbing a 66-year-old man.

Officers also said Chevrette went to another gas station in Arkansas on the same day and he stated he was there “to kill Jesus.” He was taken into custody for mental health related issues, but was released on Jan 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chevrette was arrested again on Jan. 13 in Virginia after officers conducted a traffic stop.

The stabbing victim has since been released from the hospital recovering at home, according to police.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Chevrette will be extradited to Fayette County for the stabbing in Fayette County.