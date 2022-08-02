DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened in the 700 block. Surveillance video shows a group of people walking in one direction on North Lopez and then out of view of the camera. Moments later, a man on a bicycle is seen riding in the opposite direction and stopping where the camera could record him yelling at someone and firing a single shot from a pistol.

According to police, nobody got hurt. The NOPD did not release the entire surveillance video, only two frames that were taken from it that show the suspect and his bicycle.



If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.