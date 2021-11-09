Suspect in shooting spree that killed LSP Trooper and local woman expected back in court on Tuesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair were shot and killed on October 9.

Matthew Mire was arrested in connection with the deadly shootings.

Over a week after the shootings took place, Mire was placed in Angola.

One month after the shooting, Mire is expected back in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Mire is expected to face a judge in the Ascension Parish Courthouse.

The suspect in these shootings is also facing charges in Livingston Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish.

Mire is facing multiple charges in connection with these deadly shootings.