Suspect in murder of Bossier City business associate facing new charges after escape attempt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City man accused in the murder of a business associate assaulted a deputy and attempted to escape from a Shreveport hospital Friday, according to Shreveport police.

John Hardy, 43, is being held in Bossier Parish on $1.3 million bond following his arrest February 22 on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Wilson’s remains were found on a deer lease near railroad tracks in a rural area off of Rocky Mount Road on Feb. 21. He had been missing for a month.

Just after noon on Friday, Bossier Parish deputies brought Hardy to Oschner LSU Health for medical treatment, according to SPD Cpl. Angie Wilhite. Once at the hospital, Wilhite says Hardy tried to disarm a Bossier deputy but was unable to get her duty weapon from her. Instead, Hardy allegedly grabbed her pepper spray and sprayed her with it.

Doctors and LSU police were able to tackle Hardy and detain him before he was able to get out of the room.

SPD has issued two warrants for Hardy, charging him with one count of disarming a police officer and one count of battery on a police officer, with a total bond of $50,000.

Hardy, who is due back in court for a bond reduction hearing later this month after claiming he is not a flight risk or a threat to the community, was immediately taken back to Bossier Max.