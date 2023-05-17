LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects in the Madison Brooks case, was indicted by grand juries in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes in separate rape cases.

Washington, 18, has been arrested three times in 2023. He was initially arrested in the Madison Brooks case in January before he was arrested in connection to a 2020 Livingston Parish rape case. He was then arrested a third time in connection to another rape in Baton Rouge.

Court documents from Livingston Parish show that a grand jury indicted Washington on a first-degree rape charge on Tuesday. He is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. He was arrested in this case after a witness came forward, the Walker Police Department said.

Washington was indicted by a grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday in connection to an August 2022 case on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery. Documents show a second person, Karson Jones, 19, of Livingston, was also indicted on a first-degree rape charge in this case.

The grand jury also formally charged Washington with first-degree rape and video voyeurism in the Madison Brooks case.

Jail records show he remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center since his Jan. 27 booking date. His bond was set at $250,000.