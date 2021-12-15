RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is learning more about the death of a five-year-old girl whose body was found in an abandoned house in Phenix City and the man charged with murder in the case.

According to officials, Kamarie Holland, age five, was found dead in a home in Phenix City, in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue late Monday night. She was pronounced dead at 11:00 p.m., on Dec. 13, 2021.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder in Holland’s death.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, before a judge issued a gag order in the case, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor described Williams’ prior incidences of alleged violence against children.

Taylor said Williams was a suspect in the case of a missing one-year-old in Alaska, but he was never charged. Taylor mention the case, but did not elaborate on it.

Williams was also charged with aggravated child abuse in a 2009 case involving a three-year-old boy in Russell County. Williams was accused of immersing the lower half of the boy’s body into a pot of boiling water. Williams defense was the boy pulled the water on top of himself. A jury acquitted Williams of those charges.