JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2023, officials of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect was arrested for a fatal shooting that occurred on US Highway 167 north of North Hodge on October 7, 2023. According to deputies, evidence was recovered and it led to the arrest of Kurae Cottonham.

Cottonham was charged with Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Deputies confirmed that Cottonham does not have a bond and the case is still an open investigation.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information on the shooting to please come forward. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021, submit a tip HERE, or call Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274) or www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.