All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (03/08/2023): On March 8, 2023, shortly after 1 PM, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting on Greene Lane in Ruston. According to authorities, the shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old LaTonia Moore.

Detectives began investigating the shooting and identified 18-year-old Donovan Hart as the suspect. Hart is considered armed and dangerous.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

At this time, detectives are requesting information regarding these shootings and ask that you notify Ruston-Lincoln Crimestoppers. Information can be given in several ways: you can call (318) 255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

UPDATE (03/07/2023): The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two shootings that occurred this afternoon in Ruston have left one woman dead and another man injured. Detectives responded to these incidents and began processing the scene and gathering evidence.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matthew Henderson of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, there are currently two confirmed shootings under investigation. One shooting occurred on Green Lane near Highway 80. The second shooting took place at the Peachland Mobile Home Park.

There is no additional information available at this time. As always, we will keep you updated on this incident at myarklamiss.com.