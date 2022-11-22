DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department

According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan.

Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder.

He has been accused of the murders of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

Bean and Wells were both shot to death in a Dothan home Sunday Night. Police believe there was a gathering at the home.

Police say Oliver has active juvenile pickup orders of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, both of which occurred in July 2022.

Per a court order, no additional information on Oliver can be released.

