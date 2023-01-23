THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22).

According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into the store with a firearm and demanded money. He left after stealing approximately $500 in cash.

Detectives believe the suspect is traveling by bicycle.

As the investigation continues, anyone who can identify the subject, or

Anyone with any additional information about this incident, is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.