MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2023, at approximately 7 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating a homicide suspect. According to authorities, the homicide occurred in the Crossroads community of Union Parish.

Ouachita Parish deputies located the suspect’s vehicle at his residence on Topic Drive in Monroe, La. While OPSO SWAT was preparing to serve search and arrest warrants at the residence, the suspect allegedly set his house on fire. As authorities approached the residence, they encountered the suspect in the front yard, armed with a firearm.

The suspect allegedly fired at the deputies and they returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the suspect has not been released. The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit.