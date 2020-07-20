Suspect dies, BRPD K-9 suffers injuries in early morning officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Tigerland.

A suspect is dead and a BRPD K-9 is dealing with injuries after an officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Tigerland Ave.

BRPD says, “police were in the area searching for a wanted suspect” prior to the shooting.

The investigation into this shooting remains open and more details will be provided as they become available.