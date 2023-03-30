NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of gunning down New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell has been extradited back to Louisiana.
On Wednesday, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he faces a second-degree murder charge.
WATCH: Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Police say just two days before Christmas, Cowart fired shots outside Rouses Supermarket in the CBD. Although not the intended target, Montrell was struck by gunfire, ultimately killing him.
Just after the new year, Cowart was arrested in Houston in connection to the murder. According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, a bond amount has not been set for the murder charge.
