MANSURA, La. (WNTZ) – On the evening of December 12, 2021, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began investigating a homicide that occurred on the Large Road in Mansura, LA. The investigation resulted in the subsequent arrest of two (2) homicide suspects that evening. APSO Detectives continued to investigate the incident, and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Quinvaughn Jacobs, 24

Further investigation revealed that 24-year-old Quinvaughn Jacobs, and the deceased victim, went to 242 Large Road to burglarize an uninhabited dwelling located on the property near the residence of one of the homicide suspects.

On January 7, 2022, The APSO investigation resulted in Quinvaughn Jacobs being arrested pursuant to a 12th Judicial District Court Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespass and Attempted Simple Burglary. Upon his arrest by APSO Patrol Deputies, a post arrest search of Jacobs found him to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. He was on-view arrested for those offenses, too. Bond was set at $21,600.00. He remains in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.