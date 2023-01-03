NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.

The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m., officers found the victim, unresponsive, at a hotel 2100 block of St. Charles Ave., between Jackson Avenue and Josephine Street. We’re told the victim was a 75-year-old man visiting New Orleans from Missouri.

Detectives say the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has been withheld until the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determines the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy.

We’re told police found a male suspect, later identified at 29-year-old Martin Hurtado, at the scene who was determined not to be a guest at the hotel. Hurtado was taken into custody for questioning and was later determined to be a suspect in the incident, police said. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge.

The incident remains under investigation by the NOPD, led by Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri. . Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact the department’s homicide unit at 504-658-5300.