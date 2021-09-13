Suspect arrested at Atrans bus station in Alexandria, 2nd deg murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that occurred at approximately noon at the Atrans bus station at 1000 Second Street.

Chino Vich, 21, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

“I want to commend our detectives for their quick work in identifying and apprehending the suspect,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Maintaining safety in our downtown area is a priority. We have many deterrents in place to discourage crimes, and the rapid resolution of today’s incident shows we have the tools and the personnel to quickly respond when crimes do take place downtown.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

Original story: APD Investigating Incident at Atrans Station

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 10, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at the Atrans bus station at 1000 Second Street at approximately noon Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect had already fled the scene.

