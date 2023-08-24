CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 23, 2023, officials of the Camden Fairview School District were made aware of a social media threat that was made against Camden Fairview Middle School. According to Camden News, administration protocol was followed by officials, and authorities were called to search the campus and assess the threat.

Reports confirmed that no credible threat was found; however, a small toy pistol was found in a wooded area near the school. Officials went on to advise that they believed the toy gun was not connected to the social media threat.

Deputies of the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an individual who was allegedly responsible for the social media threat. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody.