LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest related to vehicle burglaries in South Haven Subdivision.

Authorities said the subdivision was targeted earlier in May. The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to Lemonwood Drive in Baton Rouge where the suspect, Trayvon Maloid, 23, was found.

According to the sheriff’s office, Maloid and a person who remains unidentified at this time traveled to Livingston with the intent of burglarizing unlocked vehicles.

Maloid was arrested on charges of simple burglary/movable and four counts of burglary from a vehicle. He bonded on $75,000.

Several stolen items belonging to theft victims were recovered, according to LPSO. Authorities remind residents to lock their vehicles and valuables at night.