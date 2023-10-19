ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, a shooting incident in Alexandria, Louisiana, sent shockwaves through the community, as the Alexandria Police Department responded to a distressing call in the late hours of the evening.

At approximately 9:46 PM, authorities rushed to the scene in the 2300 block of South MacArthur Drive after receiving reports of an individual who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was swiftly transported to a nearby local hospital to receive immediate medical attention.

As of now, the Alexandria Police Department has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, which is currently ongoing. The department is actively seeking any information or leads that could aid in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The police have appealed to the public for assistance in their quest for justice. Individuals who possess any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area are encouraged to come forward and help the authorities with their inquiries. They can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to the APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, information can be provided via email to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a dedicated hotline at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also available for download, enabling residents to submit tips and receive a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department and local authorities are committed to resolving this incident and ensuring the safety and security of the community. Public cooperation and support are instrumental in achieving these goals, and they urge residents to assist in any way they can.

As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful for answers and resolution in this unsettling event that has left many on edge. Further updates on the incident will be provided by the Alexandria Police Department as the investigation progresses.