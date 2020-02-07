Student Found In Possession of a Handgun on High School Campus Arrested

Pineville, La – On February 06th, 2020, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Pineville High School were alerted of a student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm. The SRO, along with school administrators located the student, identified as Dolmoine Joseph Gold, 18, of Pineville. A search was conducted of the Gold’s belongings where a small caliber handgun was discovered. The firearm was secured and rendered safe by the deputy.

Gold was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to One Count – Carrying a Firearm on School Property. Gold is currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $5,000 Bond.