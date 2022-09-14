NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Tuesday (Sept. 13) morning.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the victim, who was only described as a ‘juvenile male’ was getting off the bus at the Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue stop in St. Roch shortly after 9 a.m. The name of the child’s school was not released.

The victim told police was then grabbed, forced into a van, and rendered unconscious. He woke up an hour later in the St. Claude neighborhood near North Villere & Louisa streets — about 1 1/2 miles from where he was abducted.

The student says he went to a relative’s home nearby and called his parents.

Details on a suspect and possible motive were unavailable. WGNO has reached out to the NOPD for more information regarding the incident.

