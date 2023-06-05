BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — On Friday June 2, Baton Rouge Police Department Street Crimes Detectives responded to a report of alleged suspicious activity at 1127 Rodin Drive.

Detectives say they observed multiple people, some of which were wearing ski-masks. Detectives investigated the group and found three reported-stolen firearms, $435 in cash, a broken switch used to convert a pistol into a fully automatic firearm, two digital scales, three boxes of sandwich bags and illegal drugs, authorities said.

Three adults, Cortez Hill, Antoine Parker Jr. and Cherrish Raby, were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Four other juvenile suspects were also arrested according to BRPD.