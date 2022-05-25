SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, a St.Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputy was shot in the line of duty while investigating a burglary in Waldheim Louisiana.

Deputy Kenneth Doby was the deputy that was shot by a 13-year-old and injured in the incident.

According to STPSO, there has been an outpour of support from the community.

In a statement, STPSO said although deputy Doby doesn’t appear to need blood, The Blood Center offered to host a blood drive to benefit Deputy Doby.

Anyone can donate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Registrar of Voters Office on the first floor of the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center parking garage.

The Blood Center will open an account in Deputy Doby’s name and issue $10 credits for donations received at the blood drive.

Blood donations can also be made at The Blood Center’s Slidell Donor Center or one of the nine other blood center locations, at any time, in Deputy Doby’s name. Donors should specify “Replacement donation on behalf of Deputy Kenneth Doby.” These donations will also be included in the financial tally.