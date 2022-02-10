SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, February 10, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Officer arrested a former deputy.

According to STPSO, Daniel Boyet, was arrested for simple battery from an incident that happened on January 30.

Photo Courtesy of STPSO: Daniel Boyet

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and determined a crime had been committed by Boyet during an incident in the Correctional Center with an inmate.

Daniel Boyet, who was a 2-year employee for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at the Parish’s Correctional Center, was terminated due to the incident.

Boyet was also issued a summons for a simple battery charge.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith stated, “This administration has shown over and over that we do not condone unethical or criminal activity by an employee and uncalled behavior like this will never be acceptable. We will not tolerate it and anyone, who does not exhibit the professionalism and ethics expected of them as a sworn deputy, will be dealt with appropriately.”