BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a trooper and his K-9 sniffed out a trunk load of meth, fentanyl, and marijuana in a traffic stop Monday morning in Bossier Parish.

Lousiana State Police say 51-year-old Michael James Baniel of Montgomery, Alabama is facing multiple drug charges, as well as improper lane change and resisting arrest following a traffic stop early Monday in Bossier Parish that turned up pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to state police, a Troop G Trooper stopped a 2013 Ford Edge with California plates on I-20 just east of I-220 in Haughton for an improper lane change around 1 a.m. Monday.

The trooper’s K-9 Migo alerted, prompting a search of the vehicle. State police say that search turned up more than twelve lbs. of methamphetamine, over two lbs. of fentanyl, and two lbs. of marijuana.

State police say the driver, 51-year-old Michael James Baniel, tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

Baniel is now behind bars at Bossier Max on multiple drug charges in addition to the traffic violation and resisting arrest.