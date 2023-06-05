All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 2, 2023, at approximately 7:55 AM, Louisiana State Police initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima on Interstate 20 at milepost 124. During the traffic stop, authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as Darius J. Moye.

According to the affidavit, authorities explained the reason that the traffic stop was taking place and detected a strong odor of marijuana. Authorities then learned that Moye’s driver’s license was suspended and searched his vehicle.

During the search, authorities located approximately 32 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. Moye was arrested and charged with Driving Under Suspension, Following Too Closely, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.