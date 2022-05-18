HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old from Hammond believed to be in the company of his uncle and also believed to be in “imminent danger.”

Chaz Wilson, 8, was last seen at his N. Scanlan St. home in Hammond on Tuesday, May 17 at around 8 a.m. Police say he never returned home. Wilson is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing around 4’4″ tall and weighing around 55 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts that are black and red. State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory over Wilson’s disappearance.

Chaz Wilson’s uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson, 41, is wanted for questioning in the disappearance. Marlin Wilson is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing a La. Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.