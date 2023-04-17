ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Rapides Avenue at 12th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-487-5911.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

