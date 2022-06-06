LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police, an infant named Khalil Ledet passed away nearly a month after he was rescued from a car crash that took the life of his mother, 20-year-old Emily Ledet.

Police say the deadly crash occurred May 1 on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road in Lafourche Parish.

Ledet, pregnant with Khalil at the time of the incident, was a passenger in a Ford Escape. As the Escape approached the intersection, it was hit by a RAM pick up truck that State Police say was driven by Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux.

According to authorities, Dyer failed to yield at a stop sign and plowed into the Ford with such force that both vehicles were pushed off road.

Dyer sustained moderate injuries from the crash, but Ledet was rushed to an area hospital where doctors were able to deliver her infant, Khalil. Shortly after Khalil was delivered, Ledet passed away.

Nearly a month later, Khalil died and authorities upgraded Dyer’s charges to an additional charge of third degree feticide.

As of Sunday, June 5, State Police say Dyer has been booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on.

They add that Dyer was previously arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation of a vehicle, establishing of speed zones, and safety belt use.