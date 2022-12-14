Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home and were placed in handcuffs.

According to officials, they located approximately one pound of marijuana and an AR-15 rifle inside the home. Brown and Bradley refused to give authorities a statement and were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

The duo was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.