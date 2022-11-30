THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A suspect on the run for more than six months, was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov. 29), after a standoff at a Thibodaux apartment complex.

According to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, officers responded to the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive after Tyler Tillman was reported to be in the area.

Tillman was wanted for a contempt of court charge involving multiple drugs and weapons, and for resisting related charges.

The police determined that Tillman had barricaded himself in one of the apartments and had gained access to the ceiling of the neighboring duplex through the attic.

After hours of negotiation, officers say Tillman surrendered without incident.

In a search of the apartment, detectives found:

Over a quarter pound of suspected marijuana

A powdery substance sent for testing

A firearm

Tillman is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on felony charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon– in addition to the outstanding warrants.