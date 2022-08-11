Correction: A prior edition of this post listed the incorrect location of the FBI facility. The facility is in Kenwood. This error has been corrected.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he allegedly tried to break into an FBI building in Kenwood, leading to a standoff in Clinton County.

According to NBC News, the suspect was Ricky Walter Shiffer. He was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Cincinnati Division of the FBI said an armed suspect, later identified as Shiffer, attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded. The suspect then fled the scene, heading north on I-71.

The FBI notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol about the suspect, and gave them a description of his vehicle.

Shiffer was later spotted by the patrol and troopers attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to pull over and instead lead the troopers on a chase onto State Route 73 and Smith Road. According to OSHP, the suspect fired shots at the pursuing troopers.

The suspect came to a stop on State Route 73 near a rest area, where he continued to fire shots at the law enforcement officers.

OSHP said officers returned fire around 3:42 p.m., and Shiffer died at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officers from the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

I-71 was shut down in both directions from State Route 73 to State Route 68, our NBC partners at WLWT report. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Road and State Route 480.

All the buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads were under lockdown and residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

