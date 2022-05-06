ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday whom they said allegedly abused a child.

An affidavit said the victim told authorities that Donnie Barfield, 46, of St. Petersburg attacked her after she hung up on him.

Deputies said Barfield allegedly dragged the child by the hair, slammed her head into a door, and repeatedly beat her with a belt. According to the affidavit, this was done in front of a witness.

The sheriff’s office said that when the responding deputy arrived, Barfield said he beat the victim.

After being read his rights, Barfield told authorities “he would do it again,” according to the addiavit.

Pinellas County jail records show that Barfield was previously arrested on domestic battery charges in 2010.