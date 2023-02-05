HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.

Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

TPSO deputies and detectives began investigating a series of vehicle burglary complaints throughout multiple neighborhoods in Terrebonne Parish, and developed a description of a suspect vehicle which was provided to local agencies. On Monday, the Morgan City Police Department located the vehicle in question, which authorities said was occupied by Clark, Carbin and Payne. TPSO detectives went to Morgan City to inteview the suspects, who provided information linking them to the crimes in Terrebonne Parish.

Clark was arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with nine counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary and three counts of Vehicle Burglary, and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $150,100 bail.

TPSO detectives obtained arrest warrants for Carbin and Payne, each for nine counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary and three counts of Vehicle Burglary. They remain in custody in St. Mary Parish on additional charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities said additional charges are likely. TPSO detectives are continuing to investigate a series of additional vehicle burglary and vehicle theft complaints that have occurred in Terrebonne Parish to determine if there is a connection.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.