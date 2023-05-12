ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two St. Mary Parish residents were arrested Thursday and charged with the attempted murder of a 9-month-old baby, authorities said.

Devin Fabian Metrejean, 30, of Morgan City was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder. Bonnie Claar Tallada, 29, of Patterson was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began a child abuse investigation after a 9-month-old infant was hospitalized with forcible injuries on May 5, authorities said.

Bonnie Tallada, mother of the child, and Devin Metrejean, Tallada’s boyfriend, were developed as suspects in the case, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said evidence was obtained showing that Tallada had taken actions to obstruct the progress of the case.

Metrejean and Tallada were taken to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. Bail was set at $150,000 for Metrejean. Bail has not been set at this time for Tallada, authorities said.