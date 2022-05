ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a teen who has reportedly been missing since around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Gloria Reyes, 16, of Patterson is described by officials as a runaway teen.

She is 5’4″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.