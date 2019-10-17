St. Martinville woman accused of welfare fraud for improperly receiving SNAP benefits

A St. Martinville woman has been charged with one count government benefits fraud after she allegedly received over $7k in SNAP benefits for two years based on false information.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Deputies, 36-year-old Lashaundra Michelle McAllister was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Wednesday.

Detectives say her arrest follows an investigation into her alleged misuse of government funds.

During the investigation, it was determined that McAllister received the benefits from 2017-2019 based on false information she gave to the Department of Children and Family Services.

She remains in jail with no bond.

