VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) arrested a St. Martinville man for allegedly setting fire to a house with two people sleeping inside.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the St. Martinville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 100 block of East Hyacinth St. on May 14 just before 4 a.m. Firefighters learned two people were asleep inside when one woke up to the smell of smoke. The woman located a fire on the outside of the home and was able to put it out with a water hose before firefighters arrived.

After an assessment of the scene, witness statements and surveillance video review from the area, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Harrison, a transient in the area, as a suspect.

Leroy Harrison, 37, was arrested on May 30 and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on 1 count of aggravated arson.