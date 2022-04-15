01/18/22 5:50 p.m. On the 1200 block of South Main Street in St. Martinville, police responded to reports of an explosion.

Randal J. Romero faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to St. Martinville Police.

The victim’s identity is not being disclosed at this time.

Police responded to the 1200 block of S. Main St. in St. Martinville after reports of an explosion.

Officials found a small structure on the property on fire.

After extinguishing the blaze, the remains were found and foul play was suspected.