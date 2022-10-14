An undercover drug investigation ends with an Opelousas man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An undercover drug investigation ends with an Opelousas man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, narcotics detectives with the Sheriff’s Office were conducting an undercover investigation on Tuesday and made contact with Michael Roy Williams, 57 of Opelousas who was in possession of “crack” cocaine.

During the investigation, Williams provided detectives with written permission to search his cell phone. While searching the phone, detectives inadvertently found videos containing child sexual abuse material. When questioned by detectives, Williams said that he was searching for pornography and the child sexual abuse videos came up. Williams admitted to saving the videos on his cellular device, as well as several other devices that were located at his home.

Williams was sent to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Bond is set at $75,000.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, you can file a report on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action.”

“If you have an emergency that requires an immediate law enforcement response,” Sheriff Guidroz added, “please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.”

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or use the P3 app on your mobile device. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.