OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman, one of their own, who they believe shot Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife Crystal on Dec. 22.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said arrest warrants have been issued for Savannah Butler, a St. Landry Parish deputy, on charges of negligent injury, obstruction of justice and illegal discharge of a firearm.

“She didn’t turn herself in, she’s out on the lam,” Guidroz said. “We’re trying to scoop her up.”

Chief Graig LeBlanc was shot in the hand and his wife Crystal was shot in the arm at Butler’s residence on Garnet Drive, Guidroz said.

